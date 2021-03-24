Nationwide Building Society to sponsor ITV Sport’s England matches

Nationwide to sponsor England football on ITV.

Nationwide Building Society is the new stand-alone sponsor of England Men’s football matches on ITV covering all of the team’s friendlies and FIFA World Cup qualifiers until the 2022 tournament, the broadcaster today announced. (March 24)

“Live sport is at the heart of the big event television that ITV excels at and is proud to bring to viewers, so I’m really pleased to welcome Nationwide as our new England football sponsor. The interest and passion that live football, and the England team in particular, inspires is more important now than ever in helping fans feel united.” – Kelly Williams, Managing Director, ITV Commercial

The sponsorship agreement, which was brokered by Wavemaker, encompasses broadcast, online and social media and includes break bumpers in all live matches and highlights shows. It commences with England’s first FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifier on Thursday 25 March against San Marino at Wembley live on ITV.

Gareth Southgate’s team will be looking to secure their place in next year’s tournament where the nation will be wanting to see if they can go even further than their semi-final finish in 2018. All England’s FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers will be broadcast exclusively live on ITV.

Nationwide will use its sponsorship as part of the promotion for its partnership with the FA Respect programme, which aims to promote mutual respect through grassroots football helping parents and coaches play a part in making football fun, safe and positive.

“We’re delighted to be in partnership with ITV on their England football coverage, it will allow us to reach fans at all levels at an incredibly exciting time for football and share a message we are passionate about, building mutual respect through the beautiful game.” – Paul Hibbs, Director of Advertising, Nationwide