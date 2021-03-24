Made In Chelsea returns for tenth anniversary series

Following a dramatic series of tears, drink swills and an extravagant wedding last year, reality series, Made in Chelsea, returns to E4 next week.

Marking the series’ tenth anniversary this year, things are sure to be shaken up once again! – E4

For the first part of this 12-episode-series, some of the SW3 socialites will be swapping the Kings Road for a swanky rural Cotswolds estate, where lovers, exes, friends and frenemies will all be bubbled up under one roof.

Expect parties, revelations, tears, dilemmas and more drama than ever before. – E4

The scripted reality features a cast including Liv Bentley, Sam Thompson, Sophie Hermann, Ollie Locke-Locke, Gareth Locke-Locke, Tiffany Watson, Maeva D’Ascanio, Fred Ferrier, Sophie ‘Habbs’ Habboo, Mark-Francis Vandelli, Tristan Phipps, Paris Smith, James Taylor, Emily Blackwell, Harvey Armstrong, Verity Bowditch, Ruby Adler, Reza Amiri-Garroussi, Amelia Mist and Freddie Browne.

Making a dramatic return to the series is Miles Nazaire, who is ready to ruffle some feathers with ex-girlfriend Maeva. Chelsea fave Julius Cowdrey is also back and on a mission to win over his ex-best friend, Liv.

A few new faces will also be making appearances this series including Tiff’s stunning friend Inga Valentiner, who has just returned from living in Bali, as well as Paris’ bestie, Robbie Mullett. There is also a surprise visit from Sophie Hermann’s new love interest, Tom Zanetti.

Made in Chelsea is back on Monday 29th March at 9pm on E4.