Channel 5 look into Grace Kelly’s missing fortune

The Grace Kelly story, of the beautiful actress who rose to stardom and became a fifties fashion icon, who then shocked the world when she left Hollywood to marry Prince Rainier of Monaco, is well known. But less well-known is the story of her missing millions. When Grace tragically died, she appeared to have assets of just $10,000 and a ramshackle cottage in Ireland.

Grace Kelly’s Missing Millions is a film that delves into Grace Kelly’s finances and in doing so tells a very different & unheard story of her life.

The programme exposes the gender pay gap & sexual double standards of 1950s Hollywood; it explores the difficult relationship Grace Kelly had with her parents & how that impacted on her finances; it reveals an unknown side of Grace as a savvy negotiator & ahead of her time businesswoman; and shines a light on the impact Grace had on Monaco’s fortunes then and still continuing today.

Crunching the numbers & revealing new financial insights is business guru Gemma Godfrey – a former boardroom advisor to Arnold Schwarzenegger on The Apprentice. She’s consulted for the UK government, worked as a wealth manager & advised some of the world’s biggest companies on their investment strategies.

With incredible access to the Kelly family wills and fascinating new research into Grace Kelly’s contracts and pay, Gemma reveals how much she earned, how much she inherited, what her assets were, what she made for other people and what she missed out on by cutting her career short.

Grace Kelly: The Missing Millions, Saturday 29th March at 9pm on Channel 5