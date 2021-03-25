Katie Leveson becomes BBC Studioworks Culture and Transformation Director

BBC Studioworks appoints Culture and Transformation Director to lead organisational change.

BBC Studioworks has appointed Katie Leveson as Culture and Transformation Director. Katie will lead its business transformation strategy and cultural change as it drives commercial growth by planning to advance its business across the UK.

“The role of Culture and Transformation Director is paramount to our future success and is vital in ensuring we nurture an advancing, inclusive and trusted environment for our sector,” – Andrew Moultrie, CEO, BBC Studioworks.

More specifically, Katie will lead industry change to ensure career paths in TV studio craft, technical and delivery roles, such as engineering, audio, visual, electrical and scenic, are accessible to all and engage the next generation of aspiring diverse talent.

She will also be responsible for building on the collaborative culture at BBC Studioworks to ensure a progressive and inclusive environment for all employees. Katie will report into BBC Studioworks’ CEO, Andrew Moultrie, and will also head up the HR team.

“I’m thrilled to join a business which has such a strong determination to inspire the next generation of diverse talent to work in our industry.” – Katie Leveson

Katie joins on 19 April from Universal Pictures International where she is currently HR Director for the international theatrical business. Prior to this, Katie was HR Business Partner for BBC Worldwide (now BBC Studios) supporting the Content and Brands Divisions.

Her career at the BBC began in Organisational Development where she was responsible for talent management strategies and programmes to help individuals accelerate their career progression. Katie started her career in management consulting , advising on people strategy across multiple industries.

“Katie has the perfect blend of commercial experience, transformational delivery and culture awareness to help deliver our ambitious growth plans. We are very fortunate to have someone of Katie’s calibre join the team.” – Andrew Moultrie, CEO, BBC Studioworks.

BBC Studioworks is a commercial subsidiary of the BBC providing studios and post production services to all the major TV broadcasters and production companies including the BBC, ITV, Sky, Channel 4, Channel 5 and the Endemol Shine Group.

Located across sites in Elstree and Television Centre in White City, their London facilities are home to some of the nation’s most watched and loved television shows.

“The Studioworks team has a wealth of experience and it’s a privilege to be amongst experts whose knowledge will be pivotal as we expand the business and work towards the future. I also look forward to collaborating with existing and future industry partners as we increase our engagement with grassroots talent.” – Katie Leveson

The BBC also recently created an Assistant Commissioner role based in the North. Hannah Rose was appointed in the role to be based in Salford while Syeda Irtizaali and Jo Smith were confirmed as the two new Portfolio Editors working across BBC One and BBC Two and Four under Chief Content Officer Charlotte Moore.

Elsewhere at Channel 4 the broadcaster appointed Sacha Khari Head of Digital Commissioning, reporting into Head of Youth and Digital, Karl Warner.