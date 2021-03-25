‘Virtual episode’ of Happy Days to raise charity funds starring Henry Winkler and Glenn Close

Henry Winkler will reprise his iconic role as Arthur “Fonzie” Fonzarelli in a table read of the 1975 episode “The Motorcycle,” where “the Fonz” seeks revenge for the culprit who demolished his treasured bike.

Glenn Close steps into the role of Mrs. Marion Cunningham from the nostalgic television series, with John Carroll Lynch playing her husband, Mr. Howard Cunningham. Rounding out the cast are Eli Goree and Aldis Hodge as Richie Cunningham and his pal, Ralph Malph, respectively; Jamie Chung as Joanie Cunningham and Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan taking on the roles of Potsie Weber and a waitress in Al’s Diner, respectively.

“As the annual benefiting charity of the SAG Awards, we are so grateful to PEOPLE for 27 years of support. We want to thank them for their generous donation, and for sharing our very special virtual table read and fundraiser on all of their platforms,” – SAG-AFTRA Foundation President Courtney B. Vance

The way we were, the original TV Happy Days with Henry Winkler as The Fonz second right.

The SAG-AFTRA Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to assisting performing artists with a vital safety net of programs and services, and PEOPLE, the world’s most popular magazine brand, have joined together for this virtual table read of Happy Days to raise funds that will provide emergency financial and medical assistance, disaster relief, and scholarships to SAG-AFTRA artists and their families, as well as support the Foundation’s free educational programming including its children’s literacy program Storyline Online®.

The episode streams Monday, March 29 at 8pm ET/5pm PT exclusively on PEOPLE.com and on the PeopleTV app, plus PEOPLE’s social platforms including YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter, as well as on PeopleTV’s Facebook and Twitter.

“We also want to thank the beloved Henry Winkler for directing this Happy Days episode and bringing back his legendary role of ‘the Fonz’, and to all of the SAG Awards nominees who participated in this benefit on behalf of the Foundation and our community. This is what our Foundation is about – supporting our own community and helping those who need it most.” – SAG-AFTRA Foundation President Courtney B. Vance