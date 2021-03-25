Keeping Faith series 1 to 3 Box Set set for release

Boasting record-breaking viewing figures for the BBC, BAFTA-winning original Welsh Noir Keeping Faith was a runaway success and the show is to be released on DVD in May.

Starring Eve Myles, who charms as the eponymous lead, this time her all-important jacket is orange.

Now a brand-new series is set to air on BBC One and arrives on DVD and digital alongside Keeping Faith Complete 1 – 3 Box Set. The hit series broke new ground with the complete show filmed in two languages, Welsh as Un Bore Mercher and English as Keeping Faith, with the Welsh versions being aired on Welsh TV S4C, and iPlayer ahead of its national broadcasts.

In series one we meet tenacious lawyer, wife and mother Faith Howells (Eve Myles), who must deal with the sudden, mysterious disappearance of her husband Evan (Bradley Freegard).

Series Two follows 18 months after Faith’s life was turned upside down and she is drawn into a new mystery, taking on the case of a local farmer (Aimee-Ffion Edwards), accused of murdering her husband in cold blood.

She must also contend with the fallout of previous events: conflicting emotions towards her husband and former criminal Steve Baldini (Mark Lewis Jones), and pressure from steely gang matriarch Gael Reardon (Anastasia Hille).

Following the success of the first two series, Keeping Faith returns for its third instalment with the brilliant Eve Myles back as the eponymous lead for this six-part series and Celia Imrie joins the cast.

Viewers re­­-join Abercorran 18 months on from the explosive series two finale and Faith must now contend with Evan as their divorce and custody battle go from bad to worse, and where to go now following the fall out.

Faith tries to remain positive even as her world is crumbling around her – but someone from her past appears and threatens to disrupt the tentative peace Faith has started to find in her life.

Keeping Faith Complete 1 – 3 Box Set is released on May 3rd 2021.