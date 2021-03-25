Channel 4 start a garden revolution

The Great Garden Revolution is designed to show viewers how to prepare outdoor spaces for the warmer months ahead.

Filmed with a fast turnaround to showcase the areas of a garden that can be worked on in the week of broadcast, The Great Garden Revolution will feature inspiring makeovers for gardens of any size or shape, and all tailored to the season.

“We’re so excited to unleash our energetic, creative, thoughtful new gardening team Poppy, Joel and Bruce onto the gardens of Britain. They will help everyone, from owners of tiny terraces to families with huge fields, to get their gardens shipshape for the summer and inspire our audience to do the same.” – Clemency Green, commissioning editor for Channel 4,

Each episode comes from a different domestic garden around the UK where a team of experts – designer Joel Bird, ecological gardener Poppy Okotcha and craftsman Bruce Kenneth – will harness their expertise to transform that week’s garden.

Along the way they’ll give viewers a variety of tips, builds and ideas they can put into action straight away, with the team also encouraging viewers to send pictures and videos of their efforts into the show, to be featured in the following week’s episode.

The Great Garden Revolution also features a celebrity guest each week who will show off their own garden and demonstrate their bespoke hacks.

“After a year of locking down and staying home we are all more appreciative than ever of our outdoor spaces. So, it’s a great time for a gardening revolution and a new series that is full of practical content that we can all do.

“With a makeover at the heart of each show, our exciting expert line-up will be inspiring us with creative and sustainable ideas for both the beginner and the more experienced gardener.” – Fintan Maguire, co-executive producer and Director of Factual at Rumpus Media

The series will air over four episodes in an hour-long slot in primetime on Channel 4. It will be sponsored by Ronseal and produced by Rumpus Media.