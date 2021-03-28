ITV4 to show MotoGP highlights

Fans in the UK will have another chance to catch the best of every race as a new highlights show begins on Monday evenings.

The 2021 FIM MotoGP™ World Championship gets underway this weekend at Losail International Circuit in Qatar and fans in the UK can now look forward to watching highlights of the action on ITV4.

Every Monday evening, an hour-long show will give viewers a comprehensive recap of the best of the weekend’s racing.

The highlights show will cover each of the Grand Prix classes – MotoGP™, Moto2™ and Moto3™ – and will include extra focus on the British riders in the paddock as the likes of Sam Lowes (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) in Moto2™ and John McPhee (Petronas Sprinta Racing) in Moto3™ fight for their respective World Championships.

The show begins on Monday 29 March 2021 on ITV4, with highlights from the season-opening Barwa Grand Prix of Qatar kicking off another stunning season of racing in 2021.