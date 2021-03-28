More comedy sketches for ITV2 from Emily Atack

ITV2 has commissioned another series of the comedy sketch show featuring Emily Atack.

The Emily Atack Show saw TV’s funny girl unleash her own uniquely personal comedy and mischievous sketches and skits about life as a young woman winning legions of young fans and achieving the biggest audience for a female lead stand-up show in 2020.

“I had the best time making and filming this series. It was the stuff of dreams and I am ecstatic to get to do it again.

“I have so many more sketches and impressions that I can’t wait to share with the viewers, my family on the other hand may want to cover their ears (again). If they thought the last series was bum clenchingly raucous, wait until they see this series. It’s going to be a hoot.” – Emily Atack

Following on from the success of her debut series, Emily will be bringing more of her loveable and unfiltered self to her infectiously funny and relatable comedy. Fans will also be treated to a host of new impressions. Last series saw her impersonate This Morning’s Holly Willoughby, Celebrity Juice star Keith Lemon, Loose Women’s Stacey Solomon, and the chronic Gemma Collins.

“Emily is an exceptional talent whose versatility as a comedy actress and hilariously self-deprecating sense of humour resonated with our viewers. We are delighted to be bringing a brand-new series to ITV2.” – Head of ITV’s Digital Channels, Paul Mortimer