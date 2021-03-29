Ashley Banjo and Fleur East to present ‘high octane’ game show for ITV

ITV has commissioned a high-octane Saturday night game show, The Void.

The broadcaster has ordered up 7 sixty-minute editions of the show to air later this year.

Contestants will take on a wide range of demanding mental and physical challenges as they try to avoid falling into ‘The Void’ – a daunting and unforgiving chasm of 520,000 litres of water.

The heart-stopping show will be hosted by Britain’s Got Talent and Dancing on Ice judge, Ashley Banjo and singer and presenter Fleur East.

Ashley Banjo said: “I literally cannot wait to get started on this one! The concept is so simple…can you cross ‘The Void’ and reach the prize on the other side? But if the brains behind ‘The Cube‘ have anything to do with it (which they do of course) it will be anything but simple! It’s also the first game show I’ve been lucky enough to host and all alongside the amazing Fleur East, which is another thing I’m buzzing about. So all in all, there’s no doubt in my mind this is going to be immense!”

Made by Gameface Productions, each episode will see a new group of contestants take on a series of action packed games against the clock or each other.

They must make it across The Void without a spectacular fall from grace. The winner of each episode will get to take on The Void for one last time and a chance to win a jackpot of £25,000.

Fleur East said: “I am really excited about hosting this show, the concept is epic! Created by the same genius behind The Cube which is a show I love. Also getting to work alongside Ashley is amazing, he’s so talented and it’s gonna be a lot of fun.”

Katie Rawcliffe, Head of ITV Entertainment Commissioning described the show as a “great addition” to the broadcaster’s Saturday night family viewing line up.

The Void will be filmed at M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool. ITV note that the water tank at the centre of the game is ‘one of the biggest’ ever constructed for a game show.