TV highlights for Monday, March 29th.

Johnny Briggs Remembered

Coronation Street mourned the loss of one of the show’s true icons when actor Johnny Briggs passed away last month

For 30 years – between 1976 to 2006 – actor Johnny was the original cockney on the cobbles, Mike Baldwin. Known for his love of whisky and women, factory boss Mike was the southern rogue who charmed his way through a colourful life in Weatherfield.

This special tribute programme celebrates the life of Johnny and his enduring Corrie character. Street stars past and present recall working with a cast legend, and famous fans of the show take a fond look back at some of Mike’s biggest ever storylines; including his affair with Deirdre Barlow and bitter rivalry with her husband Ken, a love triangle that had the whole nation gripped.

Johnny Briggs: Coronation Street Legend, ITV, STV, UTV, 8 pm

Driving Force

A look at a generation of stars changing sports equality for women through their incredible journeys.

In this episode Judy Murray meets former Olympic, World and Commonwealth champion Christine Ohuruogu. One of Britain’s most accomplished track and field athletes, Christine Ohuruogu’s specialism lies in the 400 metres, which has earned her an Olympic silver medal and six World Champion medals.

Born and raised in Newham in East London, Ohuruogu grew up immersed in sport, but it wasn’t until later that her professional athletics career began to take shape.

Judy Murray discusses the driving forces who have shaped her astonishing career.

Driving Force, Sky Documentaries, 8 pm

The Circle

The action continues from the nation’s most famous block of flats, where a £100k prize is at stake in an unpredictable game of popularity. The players live just metres apart, but they can’t see or hear each other.

Instead, they communicate via a voice-activated platform called The Circle. But on The Circle, not everyone is who they seem, and the players have no idea who is real and who is a catfish.

There’s a shock revelation as a catfish confesses. Meanwhile, two new players enter The Circle and have a big decision to make.

The Circle, Channel 4, 10 pm