ITV2 and CALM team up for mental health campaign

#WhatGetsYouThrough campaign sees stars sharing their top mental health tips.

ITV2 has joined forces with suicide prevention charity CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably) for a new campaign #WhatGetsYouThrough. The partnership aims to help 1 million young people take action to build their mental wellbeing and feel better able to cope with life’s ups and downs.

Simon Gunning, CEO of CALM said: “The pandemic has put a huge strain on many young people who were already struggling with their mental health, because of traumatic experiences, social isolation, a loss of routine and a breakdown in formal and informal support. That’s why our landmark partnership with ITV2 in supporting 1 million people to take action and support their mental health is so important.”

Dr Alex George, Laura Whitmore and AJ Odudu will star in the launch ads for the campaign from 9pm tonight on ITV2.

Since lockdown the CALM website has seen an increase of over 100% in young people (18-24 year olds) seeking help and advice on topics such as isolation, stress, anxiety, health worries, and relationship concerns.

A survey has worryingly shown that only two-fifths of 16-34 year olds know what helps them get through a low mood. The research commissioned by ITV2 and CALM found that eight in ten 16-24 year olds worry about their mental health, with half of that number saying that mental health has had an impact on their relationships during the pandemic.

Additional findings showed how a quarter of that age group struggle to see hope for the future, with over half believing their mental health will be affected for a prolonged period of time after the pandemic is over.

ITV’s 16-34 aimed channel is working with CALM to ensure that younger people feel equipped to think about what helps them get through tough times, and make time for it.

Paul Mortimer, Head of Digital Channels & Acquisitions for ITV, said “Young people have had an incredibly tough year, and ITV2’s unique, irreverent tone and talent, together with CALM’s expertise, give us a platform to help get the vital message out there that it’s important to take time to focus on mental wellbeing and work out what gets you through.”

Further information will be made available via a specially created website at www.itv.com/itv2calm