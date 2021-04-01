Lorraine hosting stints for Cat Deeley and Ranvir Singh

Cat Deeley is to host Lorraine next week while Ranvir will take the reins the following week.

Cat will present the programme every day, from Monday 5th April until Friday 9th April live from the ITV Studios. Whilst regular host Lorraine Kelly takes a two-week Easter break, Ranvir will host the show the following week from Monday 12th April until Friday 16th April.

Victoria Kennedy, Editor of ITV’s Lorraine said: “Not only has lockdown in the UK begun to ease, now next week the lovely Cat Deeley will take to the helm of Lorraine, providing viewers at home with some much needed Easter enjoyment. As a huge fan of SMTV back in the day, I’m more than just a bit delighted! And of course we look forward to welcoming Ranvir back too. We’ve got a great line-up of Easter guests joining us.”

Cat will be reunited with Louise Redknapp – her best friend from the SMTV ‘Cat The Dog’ sketch. Other guests popping up include Stacey Solomon, Tom Odell, Fred Siriex, Melanie Hill, John Thompson and husband and wife comedians Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont.

Cat Deeley said: “Lorraine has kindly entrusted me with her show while she has a break over Easter. I’m so happy to be back at ITV for the coming week and looking forward to meeting some people I’ve wanted to interview for sometime and also welcoming some old friends on air.”

Speaking to Lorraine on today’s show, Cat reminisced about her days hosting the ITV kids show SMTV: “It was crazy, bring 300 screaming kids into the studio and there’d be Westlife on stage and Mariah [Carey] and goodness knows who else? You never knew quite who was going to turn up, who was going to say what, there was no autocue. We [herself and co-hosts Ant and Dec] kind of made it up as we went along.”

Cat hosted SMTV between 1998-2002 originally – and most famously – alongside Ant & Dec until 2001. The trio recently got back together to host a one-off reunion special of the 90s kids classic.

ITV note that audiences are up for Lorraine with a peak of 1.8m viewers last month.