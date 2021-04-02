Factual content boost for UKTV’s Eden and Yesterday channels

ZDF Enterprises subsidiary Off the Fence and UKTV have signed a deal this week that will see UKTV acquire 40 hours of premium factual content for two of its specialist factual channels, Eden and Yesterday.

World War II history documentary, Frontlines will air on Yesterday, and nature series, Wild Edens is for Eden.

“The environment and sustainability is an important and topical subject matter, and one that is close to many of our viewers’ hearts. This package deal will ensure we have a wide range of high end factual programming to engage those viewers who want to connect with the World around them so I’m really pleased to have worked with ZDF Enterprises and Off the Fence to secure these brilliant shows.” – UKTV Global Acquisitions Manager Charlie Charalambous

As well as the sale of Frontlines, ZDF Enterprises has secured pre-investment from UKTV for two natural history series, both for Eden. Those include Africa from Above, a stunning production covering every aspect of this fascinating continent and Rescued Chimpanzees of the Congo with Jane Goodall, an enlightening series that looks behind the scenes at one of the largest great ape sanctuaries in Africa.

Also licensed to UKTV for Eden is Equator – The Line of Life, filmed in 4K/UHD, a three-part series exploring what is known in science as the “cradle of nature”.

“I’m delighted that our long-standing partnership with UKTV has resulted in pre-sales of two fantastic series that are still in production, Africa from Above and Rescued Chimpanzees of the Congo with Jane Goodall. Both shows are produced by Off the Fence which is widely recognized for delivering top quality natural history documentaries.” – Ralf Rueckauer, Vice President ZDFE.unscripted, ZDF Enterprises

Off the Fence, a distributor, renowned and multi-award winning producer, has also sold five nature series to UKTV as part of the deal. Completing the package deal is a documentary from Terra Mater Factual Studios focusing on autumn and spring and the ingenious ways wildlife cope with the changing seasons.