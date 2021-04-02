Duck Soup for Channel 4

Channel 4 this week announced that Duck Soup Films will join the broadcaster’s Indie Growth Fund.

Duck Soup was founded by Bekki Wray-Rogers, Libby Durdy and Jessica Holyland with an ambition to make fresh, authentic and entertaining TV Dramas and Feature Films, championing the voices of underrepresented talent with unique and resonant stories to tell.

“Duck Soup is at a really exciting moment in its development with a growing number of advanced projects on its slate and I’m thrilled the company is joining the Indie Growth Fund.” – Caroline Murphy, Head of Channel 4’s Indie Growth Fund

Between them Bekki, Libby and Jessica share more than 50 years’ experience in producing award-winning content across a range of genres including feature films, drama and factual entertainment.

Prior to founding Duck Soup, Bekki, Libby and Jessica worked on some of the UK’s best television dramas including the multi-BAFTA winning This Is England and the International EMMY award winning Utopia series.

“We are delighted that the Growth Fund is investing in us at this crucial stage. We’ve been busily building a strong slate of Drama Series and Films that we are excited to see fly over the next few years and are thrilled and honoured that we will embark on this next chapter with the invaluable support and mentorship of the Channel 4 Growth Fund” – Bekki Wray-Rogers, Co-Founder of Duck Soup