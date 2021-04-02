A decade after her death Amy Winehouse is remembered by BBC Two

The one-off documentary, Amy Winehouse: 10 Years On, has been commissioned by the BBC.



“I don’t feel the world knew the true Amy, the one that I brought up, and I’m looking forward to the opportunity to offer an understanding of her roots and a deeper insight into the real Amy.” – Janis Winehouse

Amy’s story will be told primarily through her mum, Janis – a figure close to Amy whom we have yet to hear a lot from and whose version of events often differs from the narrative we have been told before.

Janis lives with Multiple Sclerosis, a condition that threatens to strip her of her memories of Amy, and is a large part of her motivation to make this timely and personal documentary. Janis will be aided by family, friends and those who knew Amy best to piece together the side of Amy rarely seen.

The film will be, the Beeb state, ‘a powerful and sensitive account of one of Britain’s best-loved and greatly-missed musical talents, offering a new female-driven interpretation of her life, her loves and her legacy.’

Amy Winehouse: 10 Years On will include access to the never-before-seen personal archive of Amy from the family and treasures from the BBC archives.

Amy’s life will be celebrated across the BBC with a selection of content and musical performances across television, iPlayer and BBC Sounds.

“Amy Winehouse: 10 Years On promises to be a celebratory and intimate portrayal of one of the brightest musical talents the UK has ever seen. Whilst being a celebration of her musical genius and featuring rare and unheard performances, it will also offer a reinterpretation of the prevailing narrative around her rise and fall, told by those closest to her.” – Max Gogarty and Rachel Davies, Commissioning Editors