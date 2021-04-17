Al Fraser takes us on his final Multiple Sclerosis journey with Together TV

Our Big MS Adventure airs tomorrow on Together TV.



Filmed over twelve years the documentary brings to screens a courageous journey from West London to the wild and wonderful world of the Western Isles of Scotland.

Directed by Only Fools and Horses’ BAFTA award-winning Tony Dow, viewers can expect a mix of humour and emotion in this engaging documentary.

Cameras follow Al Fraser as he takes his wheelchair on one last adventure. The programme sees Al’s story interweaved with three other women all who share the diagnosis of Multiple Sclerosis.

The programme also looks at the breakthroughs in medical science that could bring hope to millions of people with MS across the globe.

‘MS is three times more common in women than men, but everyone’s journey is unique’ – Together TV. Join Al for his unique journey tomorrow evening.

Our Big MS Adventure, Together TV, April 19th at 10.30pm

Together TV can be found on Freeview 82, Sky 170, Virgin 269 and Freesat 164.