Unforgotten becomes ITV’s most catch-up requested series since the Pembrokeshire Murders

Full series consolidated data for the fourth series of Unforgotten released today by ITV shows that the average audience has increased by an impressive 3 million viewers on the overnight audience, making it ITV’s most catch-up requested series since The Pembrokeshire Murders.

“Unforgotten’s quiet brilliance has not gone unnoticed by viewers. Clearly its reputation and reception grew the audience each week and brought the drama to new viewers, as the unprecedented 8-28 day gain shows. The fourth series is the most watched yet, up by around 2 million viewers on the third series, which is a rare thing and testament to the strength of this drama.” – ITV’s Director of Content Rosemary Newell

The average audience per episode rose to 8 million viewers across transmissions when catch-up playback and ITV Hub viewing were included, across seven days.

The first five episodes of the series have achieved over 9 million viewers across 28 day viewing, with the opening episode adding 2 million viewers 8-28 days after broadcast, ITV’s highest ever 8-28 day gain for a programme.

Unforgotten has been recommissioned for a fifth series despite one of its two leads – DCI Cassie Stuart played by Nicola Walker – meeting an untimely end in the fourth season finale.

The series is produced by Mainstreet Pictures, part of ITV Studios.