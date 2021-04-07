Eamonn Holmes makes ‘good news’ announcement on This Morning

On today’s This Morning, host Eamonn Holmes OBE announced that he’s to be a grandad.

Earlier in the show he teased, “I have a personal announcement to make. I don’t want you all in tears, I don’t want you to be upset for me, I just want you to be happy and to be glad for what is about to happen…”

Eamonn, who has been a regular on television screens for decades since beginning his broadcasting career at Northern Ireland’s UTV, decided to celebrate his news on the magazine show just after 11am today.

“There’s something I want to talk to you about today, it’s been a tough year for so many people and there’s not much good news around, and I’ve been having a very tough week…[looking at Ruth] tell everyone how tough my week’s been.”

Ruth said, “It has been very tough… it has.”

Eamonn said, “I don’t think you’ve told people enough how tough!”

Ruth added, “No, but you’ve told them a lot! But he’s in a lot of pain.”

“It hasn’t been a good time and I’ve been in tears and I’ve been in tears again as these two people here [a photo was shown of his son Declan and his wife Jenny] – they are called Declan and Jenny and the clue is… their surname is Holmes. Declan is my eldest boy, he’s 32 years of age, and that is Jenny his beloved wife and they have just announced that I – together with Valarie and Robin [Jenny’s mum and dad] and Gabrielle [Declan’s mummy] – we are all going to be grandparents! Which means I am going to be a Grandad!” – Eamonn Holmes



Eamonn as well as This Morning has been the face of GMTV, Sky News Sunrise, Open Air for the BBC and numerous prime time series including How Do They Do That? and The National Lottery Live.

Holmes married his first wife, Gabrielle Holmes, with whom he has three children, Declan, Rebecca and Niall in 1985. They divorced in 2005, however had separated in 1994. He had a long courtship with current wife Ruth Langsford whom he married in 2010. They have a son Jack Alexander Holmes, born in 2002.

They’re currently the holiday hosts of This Morning.

This Morning, weekdays at 10am on ITV, STV and UTV. Catch up on the ITV Hub.