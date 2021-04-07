Trevor McDonald and Charlene White to host George Floyd: Has Britain Changed? for ITV

As we approach the one-year anniversary of the death of George Floyd, Sir Trevor McDonald and Charlene White host a new hour-long documentary for ITV exploring its impact for people living in the UK.

“The death of George Floyd a year ago sent waves of anger and frustration across the globe. It sparked a worldwide movement of such power and emotion. This film will explore what the legacy of the Black Lives Matter movement is in Britain.” – Sir Trevor McDonald



Produced by ITN Productions, George Floyd: Has Britain Changed? investigates the consequences of the tragedy and the conversations that have followed in Britain and around the world.

Sir Trevor and Charlene examine the effect of the Black Lives Matter movement and, in the wake of recent studies, ask to what extent prejudice is embedded in British society.

George Floyd’s death, and the circumstances around it, prompted a re-examination of race, racism and made Britain question what we stand for, who we really are and what needs to happen next.

Sir Trevor and Charlene will speak to people across Britain, from all walks of life – to gain an insight into the experiences of people in the UK.

“After the death of George Floyd came the worldwide explosion of one of the most poignant anti-racism messages of a generation: “Black Lives Matter”. But what impact, if any, did the movement have in Britain? Will it lead to any tangible change? And what about those who feel the movement has gone too far.” – Charlene White



Floyd’s death prompted both prominent figures and members of the public to share their own stories – but, a year on, what has really changed?

Among those featured in the documentary are teachers attempting to transform the curriculum in schools, mothers campaigning for better maternity outcomes in hospitals and representatives from historic institutions that are re-examining the past.

The programme also hears from high profile public figures on why they’ve called for change and used their platforms to speak out about racism in the last year.

“Never more so than during the past year have open and honest conversations surrounding race and racism been had in the UK. A year on from George Floyd’s death, this film examines what effect it and the Black Lives Matter movement that followed had on Britain.” – ITN Productions Executive Producer, Andy Dunn

