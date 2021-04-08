Universal Music Group launches Arabic Music division

Universal Music Group has announced the launch of Universal Arabic Music.

This newly created label has been launched as a dedicated inlet for discovering, introducing and championing the artists, sounds and rich musical culture of the Middle East & North Africa region to audiences around the world.

Republic Records and its parent company UMG founded the new label in partnership with respected music mogul Wassim “SAL” Slaiby.

The new label was unveiled this week by Sir Lucian Grainge, Chairman and CEO of UMG; Republic Records Founder and CEO Monte Lipman; and Founder and CEO of SALXCO and XO RECORDS Wassim “SAL” Slaiby, who will serve as Founder and CEO of Universal Arabic Music, effective immediately.

“SAL’s clear vision and blueprint for Universal Arabic Music will become a catalyst for Arabic music in the marketplace. His ability to identify, curate and deliver talent globally remains a force of nature. The cultural importance of music from the MENA region crossing boundaries and reaching all corners of the world is long overdue.” – Republic Records Founder and CEO Monte Lipman

As the first dedicated global label of its kind, UAM will focus on elevating Arabic music and artists to the forefront of popular music culture and help shine a global spotlight on the next wave of artists and talent from the region to break through, while creating new opportunities to introduce Arabic music and culture to new partners, platforms and brands worldwide.

“It’s been my dream to highlight the talent and culture of Arabic music on a global level with partners that I trust and admire.” – Wassim “SAL” Slaiby, Founder and CEO, Universal Arabic Music

The global audience for Arabic music is rapidly growing, in part due to its rising popularity across social media channels and among the large Arabic diasporas around the world, and also due to its appeal to music fans of all backgrounds. Social media is helping build awareness of new Arabic artists and songs in countries such as the U.S., Brazil, France, Turkey and across Latin America, where there are large Arabic communities.

Setting the tone for the label’s ambitions, UAM marked the launch during National Arab American Heritage Month in the U.S., with the signing of globally recognized artist, 17-year-old Jordanian singer/songwriter Issam Alnajjar.

Issam has already topped Spotify’s Viral Global and US Charts and Shazam’s Top 200 Global Chart at #1 with his debut single ‘Hadal Ahbek’ – which exploded after the singer posted the track on TikTok, amassing over 3 billion views on the platform.

SAL also discovered and developed 19-year-old Palestinian-Chilean singer/songwriter Elyanna, who first gained traction after posting covers on Soundcloud. Last year, the now California-based songstress released her self-titled debut EP and breakout hit “Ana Lahale” featuring Massari, which has amassed millions of streams to date.

More news on UAM signings and forthcoming releases will be announced soon the company notes.