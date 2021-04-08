ITV2 launches Comedy Heroes

The Comedy Heroes section will be accessible on the ITV Hub.

ITV Hub is bringing their biggest laughs to viewers with a new comedy collection of ITV2’s funniest shows.

The ITV2 Comedy Heroes collection has this week launched on the ITV Hub and includes Series one to three of roman sitcom Plebs plus all three series of the Stand Up Sketch Show.

The collection also includes Timewasters, Zomboat!, Action Team, Cockroaches and the first series of The Emily Atack Show ahead of the new series later in the year.

Brand new Family Guy and American Dad is also on ITV2 and the Hub, following a new multi-year deal, plus the new series of Superstore and Bob’s Burgers later this month.

In other ITV news Lifted Entertainment, part of ITV Studios, the label behind some of the biggest, entertainment shows on the network has announced three senior development appointments.

Ramy El-Bergamy is joining the label to spearhead development at its northern base in MediaCityUK, while Sean O’Brien and Susannah Haley have joined the London-based team, as Development Producer and Development Executive respectively.