Vanessa Feltz, Matthew Wright and Anne Hegerty are today’s Telly highs

Telly Today Highlights for April 8th.

NEW SERIES: Britain’s Brightest Celebrity Family

Tonight two new brilliant celebrity families will battle it out in the first heat for a place in the semi-final of Britain’s Brightest Celebrity Family. Presented by Anne Hegerty.

In tonight’s first heat, Vanessa Feltz takes on Matthew Wright with both their families in tow.

They’ll face a number of fiendish general knowledge-based rounds as they attempt to make it through to the semi final.

Who will make it through and get closer to the chance of winning £25000 for their chosen charity?

Britain’s Brightest Celebrity Family, ITV, STV, UTV 8.30pm

Dating No Filter

Lucky Danielle has double the fun when her blind date turns out to be identical twins Jamie and Jerome.

Will she hit it off with either as the thruple go axe throwing, or will she have to give both the chop? Also this week, Jack and his date Jenni might feel a little underdressed as they discover they’ll be taking a ballroom dance class for their date.

Can Jack two-step his way into Jenni’s good books? Calling all the action from a safe distance will be comedians Tom Allen, Suzi Ruffell, Daisy May Cooper, Susan Wokoma, Chunkz and Yung Filly.

Dating No Filter, Sky One, 10 pm

Pandemic

Episode two of this three-part series tells the story of people from across the world living through the first year of the pandemic.

This film moves the story on from the world’s first reaction to the virus to its societal impact, exposing the inequalities hidden beneath the umbrella term of ‘we are all in this together’. Told through candid interviews and powerful personal archive, this film charts what happens as lockdowns continue around the planet and the pressure of being trapped indoors begins to be felt.

A French photojournalist is forced to decide between working and home-schooling and heads to the frontline of the pandemic. A family in Kenya suffer the unjust killing of their son during the lockdown. Tanya, a working mother of six living in a high-rise flat in the Bronx finds herself in the thick of things in the Black Lives Matter protests. A filmmaker in the already economically crippled city of Beirut has to deal first with Covid and then the devastating port explosion. And Ivan, a celebrated Russian ballet dancer, faces a new reality when the Bolshoi Ballet closes.

Pandemic, BBC Two, 9 pm