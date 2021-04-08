Third series of McDonald & Dodds for ITV

ITV commissions a third series of detective drama McDonald & Dodds, starring Jason Watkins and Tala Gouveia

Set in Bath, the series pairs feisty DCI McDonald (Gouveia), who has recently transferred from London’s Met Police, with the unassuming DS Dodds (Jason Watkins), who has been happy in the background for most of his working life. The pair form an unexpectedly effective crime solving partnership.

Series three will consist of three new murder mysteries for the crime-solving duo to solve.

Jason Watkins commented about the new run: “I’m delighted to be returning to Bath for the third series of McDonald & Dodds. Tala and I are so thrilled to be in a partnership which the audience seem to have affection for. It’s gratifying that we’ve been able to bring a little sunshine in these difficult times. I look forward to filming in the beautiful city of Bath and to Dodds solving more puzzles with Lauren McDonald. I’m bracing myself for more chips in butter!”

ITV note that the first two films of series two have achieved consolidated ratings of 6.7m. They are available – along with the first series – on streaming platform Britbox.

“I can’t wait to start filming again and to see what adventures writer Robert Murphy takes us on next! It’s always a pleasure to work with Jason and our wonderful casts. Bring on series three!” – Tala Gouveia

Filming will begin on the third series during the summer of 2021.

Damien Timmer, CEO of Mammoth Screen, noted that the production company is “delighted to be returning to Bath for more ingenious crime mysteries with DCI McDonald and DS Dodds”.