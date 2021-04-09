Sleeker BBC iPlayer launched

The Beeb have tweaked the iPlayer app for ‘a cleaner look’.

Viewers tuning onto the BBC iPlayer app on their TV will see a new look when they’re watching shows. These include a sleeker, more pared-back interface, which moves the controls away from the bottom of the screen to the top and loses the play/pause button, for a cleaner look.

The changes also include significant improvements to the way viewers can control subtitles. The corporation have made it easier than ever to turn subtitles on or off, as well as choosing the audio described and signed versions where available, plus the Beeb have added the ability to change and control the size of the subtitles, as well as making the default setting a smaller size.

In a blog published yesterday the BBC also detail some other recent improvements that have been made to subtitles, including the font, the look, and the positioning of how and where they appear on iPlayer on TV.

Rollout for the new look and the controls began on April 8th, and will be live for all iPlayer on TV users within the next few days.

www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer