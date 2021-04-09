Janet Jackson ‘treasure trove’ of items to go under the hammer

Janet Jackson is selling some of her personal and professional items next month.



Janet is one of the biggest-selling musical artists of all time, having sold over 192 million records worldwide and that is only part of her extensive career that also takes in songwriting, acting and author.

A three-day auction extravaganza takes place on Jackson’s birthday weekend Friday, May 14th, Saturday, May 15th and Sunday, May 16th, 2021 live in Beverly Hills and online at juliensauctions.com.

A portion of the proceeds from the auction will benefit Compassion International, a global child-advocacy ministry that partners with churches around the world to release children from spiritual, economic, social, and physical poverty. Over 1,000 illustrious items owned by one of the world’s most celebrated and accomplished creative forces will be presented by Julien’s Auctions in this one-time-only special event.

Fans can also have a chance to view the artifacts in the window display of the Hard Rock Cafe Piccadilly Circus from April 19th to the 23rd.

Highlights of the auction include her historical music video attire such as the black cropped wrap military-style “Rhythm Nation Jacket” from Jackson’s career-defining 1989 award-winning musical film-short worn on her record-breaking 1990 Rhythm Nation World Tour together with a black “1814” cap and black satin gloves with metal plaque decoration.

There is also black high-heeled platform boots worn to her induction ceremony into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2019, peach and pink long-sleeve floor-length ruffled and tulle gown with sequin floral patterns and colorful tulle skirt with matching pink hat Jackson wore on stage at the 1977 American Music Awards when she was 10 years old and a Russ Girl blue and white tracksuit worn by Jackson as a child.

Plus, outfits from her live television performances and red carpet ensembles worn by The Queen of Pop to prestigious events such as The Oscars, Met Gala, NAACP Image Awards, designed exclusively with premiere couture fashion houses including Armani, Versace, Louboutin and many more as well as her multi-platinum record awards, fine jewelry, accessories, furniture, tour jackets, road cases, drawings, and many other items from her personal collection.

Julien’s Auctions specializes in sales of iconic artifacts and notable collections including Marilyn Monroe, John Lennon, Ringo Starr, Lady Gaga, Banksy, Cher, Michael Jackson, U2, Barbra Streisand, Les Paul, Neil Young, Elvis Presley, Frank Sinatra, Jimi Hendrix and Hugh Hefner.