Big Brother star Nikki Grahame dies aged 38.

A fundraising page – launched by Grahame’s concerned friends last month – noted that the reality TV favourite required specialist care after her weight had plummeted to a worrying levels.

A number of haunting pictures of the star – looking gaunt and skeletal – accompanied the appeal for funds.

The initial £25,000 target was smashed within 48 hours and it was announced not long afterwards that Grahame was checking into a private hospital for treatment for her anorexia. However, earlier today the page was updated with the sad news that she had passed away on Friday (9 April) morning.

Paying tribute to Grahame on Twitter, Celebrity Big Brother winner and Channel 5 era spin-off host Rylan Clark-Neal, who had backed the fundraising campaign for Nikki’s treatment, wrote: “Thinking of [Grahame’s mother] Susan and Nikki’s close friends and family. A Big Brother Icon.”

Nikki is best known for her appearance on Big Brother 7 in the UK in 2006.

She became one of the most memorable housemates of all time after throwing epic tantrums in the diary room over goings on in the house that were not to her liking.

Perhaps most famous of all – still a meme a decade and a half later – was her indignation about being put up for eviction by new housemate Suzy. In the diary room Grahame animatedly flailed her arms while demanding to know ‘who is she?’ and ‘where did you find her?’.

“I am so desperately sad to hear about Nikki Graham. My thoughts are with her friends and family. She really was the funniest, most bubbly sweetest girl.” – Big Brother presenter Davina McCall

She re-entered the house in 2009 as part of a task and was a contestant on Ultimate Big Brother in 2010 – an all-stars series to say goodbye to the programme on Channel 4.

Channel 4 tweeted: “We are desperately saddened by the tragic news about Nikki Grahame and our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with Nikki’s family and friends.”

Grahame later appeared on the sixteenth series of BBUK on Channel 5 as part of a ‘Time Warp’ twist. Her popularity and synonymousity with the format also saw her appear as a “international wildcard” on the fourth season of Big Brother Canada in 2016.

Big Brother Canada tweeted: “Our hearts break for the loss of Nikki Grahame. Nikki will forever be a beloved part of the Big Brother family. Rest in peace.”

Grahame also starred in her own reality show Princess Nikki and made appearances on shows such as Friday Night Project, Pointless and The Weakest Link.

She was named most popular TV contender at the National Television Awards in 2006.

The TV personality, who developed anorexia as a child, released two books about her battles with the eating disorder – 2009’s Dying to Be Thin and Fragile, released in 2012.