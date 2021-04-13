RT restore and colourise Yuri Gagarin space flight speech

The Russia Today news channel has restored a unique congratulatory video from Yuri Gagarin made on the first anniversary of his flight into space.

To commemorate the 60th anniversary of the historic first human spaceflight this week, digital experts at RT have published a unique video in which Gagarin – a Russian pilot and cosmonaut who became the first human to journey into outer space – congratulates everyone on the first Cosmonautics Day – International Day of Human Space flight.

Thanks to the technology of neural networks, it was possible to restore, colourise and refresh the imagery and audio from archive frames, which were recorded on 35mm film in 1962.

“Dear friends! Today, (April 12th), is the day of the first anniversary of the first manned flight into space in the history of mankind,” – Yuri Gagarin​ speaking in 1962

He noted that the flight of the Soviet spaceship “Vostok-1” opened not only a new faith in space exploration but also “was a messenger of peace and goodwill” to all the people on Earth.

Yuri in his capsule, Vostok-1, completed one orbit of Earth on the 12th April 1961 leading to him becoming an international celebrity and bestowed many medals and titles, including Hero of the Soviet Union, his nation’s highest honour.

On 27 March 1968, while on a routine training flight from Chkalovsky Air Base, Gagarin and flight instructor Vladimir Seryogin died when their MiG-15UTI crashed near the town of Kirzhach. The bodies of Gagarin and Seryogin were cremated and their ashes interred in the walls of the Kremlin.