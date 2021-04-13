The BBC gets ready for Eurovision 2021

Graham Norton provides the commentary of the Grand Final on BBC One live from Rotterdam while Ken Bruce will continue his long-running coverage over on BBC Radio 2.

“I’m so excited for Eurovision to return, after the past year we’ve had it’s exactly the kind of joy the world needs. The UK have a great entry with James Newman and Embers, it’s a banger and represents everything that Eurovision is. It’s arguably the best night of the year and I can’t wait – bring it on!” – Graham Norton, Eurovision commentator for BBC One

Graham Norton returns for his 12th Eurovision Song Contest on BBC One. After commentating last year on Eurovision: Europe Shine a Light, he will return to his coveted post for this year’s live Grand Final.

Actress and singer, Amanda Holden will be taking the reins of the Eurovision Spokesperson, where she will be delivering the results of the UK professional jury vote live from London. She follows in the illustrious footsteps of Nigella Lawson, Mel Giedroyc, Richard Osman, Alex Jones, Cheryl Baker, Katrina Leskanich and Lorraine Kelly.

“What an honour to announce the UK’s votes this year. I’m utterly thrilled. It’s an ambition ticked after 45 years of watching it! Now, what to wear…” – Amanda Holden

Pictured top: Graham Norton. Pictured Above: James Newman.

Singer-songwriter and presenter, Chelcee Grimes will be joining Rylan Clark-Neal and Scott Mills for the semi-finals live on BBC Four. Presenting live from London, they will oversee proceedings as 33 countries compete for their place in the Grand Final. The semi-finals will air on the 18th and 20th May on BBC Four, with UK viewers able to vote in the second semi-final on May 20th.

The last Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final to be broadcast on BBC One in 2019 was the most-watched music programme on the BBC that year and it was the most popular music TV show of the year amongst 16-34s.

Multi-platinum selling, Brit award-winning and Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter James Newman will be representing the UK with his single Embers, released by BMG after the renewed collaboration with BBC Studios for the contest.

This year the Eurovision Song Contest will be broadcast live from Rotterdam after the competition was cancelled in 2020 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Radio 2 is getting right behind Eurovision 2021 with shows galore to delight all the fans. We’re all so delighted the competition is back this year. On the night I’ll be presenting the live show from my hot seat at Wogan House – bringing listeners all the entries, all the drama and, of course, the ultimate winner! Will it be the UK’s year to finally win again? I can’t wait to find out!” – Ken Bruce