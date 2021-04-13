Call The Midwife recommissioned for further episodes

Neal Street Productions have announced this morning on social media that period drama Call the Midwife has been commissioned series that will keep the show on-air into 2024.



The BBC One drama Call the Midwife is to continue for at least another two series – plus festive specials – taking it up to thirteen in total. The show is currently about to go on air with its tenth run of episodes this weekend.

“It’s an incredible privilege to be able to look back on a decade of Call The Midwife, and yet know that our journey is still very far from over. We are thrilled to be going on for a few more years!

“Like Nonnatus House itself, we have a proud past but an even more exciting future – full of old favourites, fresh faces, higher hemlines, new ideas. The stories we tell are like babies – they never stop coming, we love them all, and we vow to do our best by every single one.” – Heidi Thomas, Creator, Writer and Executive Producer

The forthcoming series sees change on the horizon in Poplar. Sister Julienne (Jenny Agutter) must determine whether a private clinic venture that will generate much-needed income for Nonnatus House is a suitable workplace for the Sisters, and enlists the help of Trixie (Helen George).

The plan causes great tension between Sister Julienne and Dr Turner (Stephen McGann) who is strongly against private health care.

Their first falling out in over 20 years is felt by all, in particular Shelagh (Laura Main) who feels caught in the middle. Trixie, however, is thrilled to be challenged professionally and agrees to spend six weeks at the Lady Emily Clinic.

Lucille (Leonie Elliott) and Sister Frances (Ella Bruccoleri) are startled when a baby boy is born without legs below the knee. Sister Frances alerts Dr Turner, who frets this could be another Thalidomide case. Perturbed by the event, he determines to uncover the cause.

Meanwhile, with the Church’s financial support, Cyril (Zephryn Taite) moves into the flat above the Buckle’s paper shop, while Sister Monica Joan’s (Judy Parfitt) crisis of faith continues to weigh heavily on her mind.

Series 11 is about to commence filming with series 12 and 13, commissioned by Piers Wenger, Director of BBC Drama and Charlotte Moore, Chief Content Officer and the BBC note will consist of two eight part series and two Christmas specials.

“The enduring popularity of Call The Midwife is a testament to the extraordinary love and creativity from its creator Heidi Thomas and its producers Pippa Harris and Ann Tricklebank. We are delighted to have secured the future of Call The Midwife, and look forward to enjoying more adventures for the inhabitants of Nonnatus House for years to come.” – Piers Wenger, Director of BBC Drama

Call the Midwife series 10 begins on Sunday at 8 pm on BBC One.