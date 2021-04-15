Yvette Fielding pens children’s book ‘The House in the Woods’

The House in the Woods is the first book in The Ghost Hunter Chronicles, a thrilling, spooky series for children aged 11+ based on Yvette’s experiences whilst investigating the paranormal on shows such as Most Haunted and Ghosthunting With…

The book tells the story of three friends, Clovis, Eve and Tom who decide to play with a Ouija board in an abandoned house on Halloween, not knowing the horrors they are about to unleash.

What starts out as a bit of fun, soon transcends into something far more terrifying when a distressed and determined spirit follows them home. Before long the friends are caught up in a series of events beyond their wildest imaginings and their journey as ghost hunters begins…

“I was about nine years old when I became fascinated by the spooky world of the paranormal. It was all down to a television show, Arthur C Clarke’s Mysterious world a seventies popular series that opened my eyes to the possibility of different worldly realms, and I never looked back.

“Much of the phenomena that I write about in the book I have experienced first-hand; knocking noises, poltergeist activity, objects flying through the air and hitting me on the head, I’ve experienced them all. I have adored writing these books for that fascinated child I was – I didn’t wake up and decide to write a children’s book, I just put pen to paper and wrote for me.

“With the help of the team at Andersen Press I’ve discovered it just so happens that young adults seem to enjoy my spooky adventures. Knowing that what Eve, Tom and Clovis experience can really occur and has happened on real ghost investigations makes the books even more scary.” – Yvette Fielding

Andersen Press have acquired world rights to the book and will mark the launch with a brand new paranormal investigation by Yvette herself on the official Most Haunted YouTube channel.

Previous online investigations have amassed over 200,000 views and have also trended on social media.

Charlie Sheppard, Andersen Press’ Publishing Director, says: “We are thrilled to be welcoming Yvette and her fabulously spooky stories to the Andersen list. The tales she has to tell both on and off the page are truly terrifying and utterly convincing and we think children are going to love this world she has created.”

Yvette started her career on Blue Peter aged just 18, but is best known for presenting Most Haunted, the paranormal investigative series which aired on Living TV between 2002 and 2010 and Really between 2014 and 2019. The show lives on through its official YouTube channel.

Yvette has been dubbed the ‘First Lady of the paranormal’ due to her many years of visiting and probing locations that are said to be haunted.

The House in the Woods, The Ghost Hunter Chronicles Book 1 written by Yvette Fielding will publish October 2021, paperback, £7.99. A sequel will follow in 2022.

The exclusive first reveal of The House in the Woods will be on the Most Haunted Official YouTube channel, 9pm, Thursday 15th April.