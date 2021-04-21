Cally Beaton launches Namaste Motherfuckers on Audioboom

The comedian launches the podcast this week with two eps on all major platforms.

Namaste Motherfuckers on Audioboom is where the worlds of comedy, self help and business collide.

With the help of celebrity guests and experts such as Richard Osman, John Lloyd and Desiree Birch, Cally will be getting to the stories you’ve never heard before – uncovering not your normal life lessons, but some big ones nonetheless.

Cally knows a thing or two about self-help, having helped herself out of a boardroom career to become a full-time comedian, just before a global pandemic. As well as finding out what makes her guests tick, she’ll be finding out what makes them laugh.

The podcast launches this week on all major platforms with – after the initial double release – one new episode every Monday from 26 April.

Before getting into comedy Cally held senior management positions at MTV, UKTV and ViacomCBS. She was inspired to get into comedy while working at Comedy Central. TV and radio appearances include QI, The Apprentice You’re Fired, Radio 4’s Museum of Curiosity, The Unbelievable Truth and Saturday Live.

The podcast is available on Audioboom and on other major platforms.

The full line-up for the first series is as follows: