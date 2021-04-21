ITV2 to air ‘physical game show’ Apocalypse Wow

From the creators of The Hit List comes an epic physical game show arriving on ITV2 this summer.

Set in a ‘Torture Dome’, an outrageous secret underground club, part-BDSM dungeon, part Fight Club, Apocalypse Wow is hosted by AJ Odudu alongside Hey Tracey’s Donna Preston who assumes the role of ‘The Mistress’.

“I cannot wait for ITV2 viewers to be captivated by the sheer craziness that is Apocalypse Wow; truly an outrageous and entertaining watch. Our famous faces are in for the wildest of rides but how will they fare as they go up against the most outlandish of opponents to win money for charity?” – Paul Mortimer, ITV’s Head of Digital Channels and Acquisitions

Every episode a Clan of five celebrities enter the dome to take on The Mistress’s terrifying Superhuman ‘Bosses’ such as Master Enormo (one of the world’s strongest men), The Horn Hunter (a back-flipping parkour master), Hot Slippy Jesus (the UK’s no.1 gravy wrestler), The Mermaid (a mermaid) and more.

The Clan must unite in a bid to defeat these extraordinary opponents taking them on in a series of ludicrous and entertaining physical challenges. Alone the celebrities would be demolished, but together they stand the chance of overcoming a series of crazed contenders to win the day and take home a load of cash for charity.

In each episode, the weakest celebrity must be banished in a hilariously unique way and a new famous face will enter the Torture Dome to join the Clan.

“I am absolutely buzzing to be hosting ITV2’s new show, ‘Apocalypse Wow’ – it’s bonkers, but brilliant. It’s full of humour, challenges and all our favourite celebrities! It’s going to be a really fun addition to the TV schedule this summer, so come join us – it’s quite a ride!” – AJ Odudu

Leading her fellow celebrities through the depravity of the Dome, ‘Chief of the Clan’ TV favourite Scarlett Moffatt will be joined by RuPaul’s Drag Race star The Vivienne, Love Island’s Chris Hughes, Reality TV star Sam Thompson and TV presenter Karim Zeroual.

The show also welcomes comedian Kemah Bob, Pussycat Dolls’ Kimberly Wyatt, Reality TV star Jessica Wright, Ibiza Weekender’s Jordan Davies, Comedian Darren Harriott and TOWIE favourite Bobby Norris.

“It’s hard to put into words how bizarre and crazy Apocalypse Wow is! The pressure was well and truly on for me as I led the celebs into battle. I had the most fun making the series and it’s unlike anything I’ve ever seen on TV before so I’m super excited for everyone to see it. Trust me when I say, you’re not going to want to miss this!” – Scarlett Moffatt

Apocalypse Wow will air on ITV2 and ITV Hub this summer.