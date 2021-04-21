ITV first look at The Bay with Marsha Thomason as DS Jenn Townsend

The first look image of The Bay with new lead actor Marsha Thomason as DS Jenn Townsend has been released by ITV.

“Daragh and I always felt that there were so many brilliant stories to be told in the world of The Bay so, after Morven decided to leave the show, we got straight to work finding a new lead actor.

“From the moment Marsha read for the part we knew it was ‘game over’ and we’d found our new lead, DS Townsend. We are so excited to see Marsha bring these stories to life.” – Catherine Oldfield, Creative Director of Tall Story Pictures and Executive Producer of The Bay



Joining Marsha on the new series as guest cast are Gary Lewis, Rina Mahoney, Vincent Regan, Barry Sloane, Mark Stanley, Michael Karim, Zahra Ahmadi, Ash Tandon, Nadeem Islam and Georgia Scholes. Making their professional debuts are David Carpenter and Emme Haynes.

Sold in over 100 territories across the world, series one, ITV note, achieved consolidated audiences of 7 million viewers with a share of 27% across six episodes.

The second series launch achieved 8.9 million viewers across 28 day viewing, on all devices and platforms including the Hub, and including repeats.

In the previous series’ Morven Christie lead starred as DC Lisa Armstrong.

Top: Marsha Thomason as DS Jenn Townsend. Above: Morven Christie as DC Lisa Armstrong