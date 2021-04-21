AJ Tracey celebrates album launch with the London Lions

Titans of UK music and the London Lions team up with AJ Tracey to celebrate his album launch last night.

“It’s a super exciting night of basketball, I’ve always known that AJ Tracey has been heavily influenced by basketball through his music. So it’s great for him to join up with us at the London Lions, the only professional basketball team in London, and have a great night of basketball with a whole bunch of celebrities and some of the best British talent. It’s been really fun.” – Joe Ikhinmwin team captain of the London Lions

The London Lions teamed up with AJ Tracey to launch the British artist’s long-awaited second album “Flu Game”. The London Lions joined some of UK Grime’s biggest names and artists including Headie One, Stefflon Don and Wes Nelson.

In an event live-streamed by No Signal Radio, four London Lions players, Joe Ikhinmwin, Deandre Liggins, Jordan Spencer and Kevin Ware, joined “Revenge Athletic” a franchise on the brink of a championship, with AJ as their new star. Also playing in the game were UK stars Mabel, Mahalia, Bandokay, Big Zuu, Michael Dapaah and SL.

The tournament saw AJ Tracey’s Revenge Athletic come out as winners, thanks to a last second tip by London Lions star Jordan Spencer. The winning team also included YouTube star Big Zuu and Drill rapper Bandokay in an all-star lineup.

Inspired by Michael Jordan’s iconic 1997 “Flu Game” where he carried his Chicago Bulls team to a finals win that ultimately led to their fifth championship, AJ Tracey’s second album tells the story of a rising young basketball player. The album, which follows two Brit award nominations and several successful singles, features a number of stellar international features as well as top 5 chart tracks.

Announced on Instagram over the weekend, AJ Tracey played with lucky fans who have bought his newest album in an attempt to reconnect with fans after a year without gigs or real interaction.

“I was gassed to play, I love playing basketball. I played all the way through school and most of college, not competitively but I’ve always enjoyed so I’m gassed to have played with AJ Tracey and the London Lions today.” – Wes Nelson