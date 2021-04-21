Channel 4 to air ‘Generation 9/11’ to mark 20th anniversary of the attacks on America

Channel 4, along with PBS and ARTE France, have commissioned Arrow Pictures to make Generation 9/11.

The feature-length documentary takes a unique look at the impact of the 9/11 tragedy on its 20th anniversary.

“We have made a number of films about 9/11, but they have all focused on the day itself. What’s exciting about this project is having the opportunity to examine life in the wake of 9/11, through the eyes of the children who have all been uniquely shaped by the tragedy.” – John Smithson, Executive Producer and Creative Director, Arrow Pictures

One hundred and eight children were in their mother’s womb when they lost their fathers in the terrorist attacks of 11 September 2001. Generation 9/11 is an intimate film telling the stories of their children, born in the wake of their deaths.

Following the lives of this unique group of teenagers, Generation 9/11 will document what’s happened to them and their families in the 20 years following al-Qaeda’s assault. Whilst the documentary weaves together shared chapters of the lives of these children – their first day of school; the first time the absence of their father was felt; the moment they learned how their father died – it also serves as a lens to look at the broader world.

Generation 9/11 will follow its protagonists on their personal journey over the last 20 years using a combination of new footage, family photos and home archives. It follows in the footsteps of a range of 9/11 films for which John Smithson has been responsible, including the Emmy-nominated 9/11: Phone Calls From The Towers (1 x 90 for Channel 4) and the BAFTA-nominated 9/11: The Falling Man (1x 90 for Channel 4/Discovery Channel).

“Having the backing of three significant and equal partners through both the development and commissioning process has fuelled our creative ambition for this film,”



“Our research team spent months identifying all the individual stories. From there, we will focus down on a small cross-section of children whose fathers died on that fateful day, people from all sorts of diverse backgrounds across America and the world beyond to unveil the hidden cost of the tragedy.” – John Smithson, Executive Producer and Creative Director, Arrow Pictures