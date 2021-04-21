Bimini Bon Boulash headlines Formula E’s new influencer tribe

Formula E this month launched The Offset – Formula E’s new influencer tribe who will come together to introduce new audiences to the sport of Formula E and play their part in its vision to accelerate sustainable human progress through the power of electric racing.

“I can’t wait to partner with Formula E this season. It is a racing series which has sustainability and inclusion at its heart and that fits really well with my ambitions. Promoting sustainability is so important, so that we can help to save the planet for the next generation.” – Bimini Bon-Boulash

50 creators will come together to form the tribe, with the first 25 UK-based influencers announced earlier in April. The collective is built on long-term relationships held directly by Formula E and will extend over time to include wider international markets.

A pioneering move within motorsport, The Offset will inspire the next generation of socially conscious sports fans to follow, engage with and shape the future of this progressive brand of all-electric racing.

“I’m so excited to be joining the Formula E team yet again for another exciting and important campaign. The Offset is a journey to accelerate change and we can help shape the future of electric racing. I’m so excited to get myself out to a race this season and experience the ‘electric’ atmosphere once again.” – Josh Denzel

At launch, The Offset will include RuPaul’s Drag Race UK finalist Bimini Bon Boulash, sports and entertainment presenter Josh Denzel, YouTube sensation Joe Weller and supercar vlogger Shmee150. The diverse nature of The Offset means their communities care about a range of cultural and lifestyle passion points all united by common values aligned to Formula E’s vision to accelerate sustainable human progress.

The pinnacle of electric motorsport, Formula E’s unpredictable, highly competitive racing is underpinned by equally powerful reason.

“I can’t wait to get in amongst the exhilarating Formula E action once more; the sky is the limit for this ever-evolving sport!” – Joe Weller

Recognising the impact of sport as a force for good, Formula E was founded to counteract climate change by accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles, a mission which has since evolved to an all-encompassing race for better futures.

Members of The Offset have been carefully selected to align with this purpose. A blend of the real and virtual world, Formula E is a sport designed with fan engagement at its core with new Gen Z audiences being aimed at with Bimini Bon Boulash, and friends, signing up.

“Formula E was founded to catalyse positive change, attracting fans by combining intense and unpredictable all-electric FE428 street racing with a higher purpose as we race for better futures.

“The Offset is a unique, original and influential tribe of advocates, headed up by recognisable Gen Z cultural icons. Starting now, we will work together over the long-term to open a dialogue with new audiences and inspire the next generation of fans who want edge-of-seat sporting action without compromising on their values.” – Katie Traxton, Chief Communications Officer of Formula E

www.FIAFormulaE.com