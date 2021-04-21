From a lively beagle cross to a Prada bag Wednesday’s TV highlights

Telly Today highlights for April 21.

For The Love Of Dogs

Paul O’Grady returns to Battersea Dogs and Cats Home in his latest five-part series, to meet more of the canine residents who are looking for love, help, understanding and ultimately, a new home of their own.

This week at Battersea Dogs and Cats Home, Paul O’Grady trains a lively beagle cross pup and spends the day keeping a bichon company who’s used to a busy home.

Plus, he helps a shell-shocked old Staffy who was left tied to the gates and subsequently gets caught up in an outbreak of parvo virus which all the Battersea staff battle to contain.

Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs, ITV, STV, UTV, 8 pm

Second Hand

An entire industry has sprung up sourcing the luxury second-hand goods of our dreams – items costing anything from £2000 to £200,000.

This documentary follows the staff of Xupes, a successful business run by savvy millennials hoping to corner the market in pre-owned luxury. Xupes go the extra mile to hunt down the exact handbags, watches or jewellery on their clients’ wish lists, and find out the personal stories behind them.

Window cleaner Grant’s dad wants to buy him a Cartier watch as a thank you for looking after him. Rebecca asks Head of Handbags Reece to scour the globe for an exact match for a stolen Prada bag given to her by her late mother. Firefighter Hywell has received a watch from his grandad.

If the Xupes team can prove that it’s genuine, then Hywell’s life is about to change forever.

Second Hand for 50 Grand, Channel 4, 10 pm

The Day Sports Stood Still

From Emmy-winning director Antoine Fuqua, The Day Sports Stood Still chronicles the astonishing events and global shutdown that occurred in sport in the wake of

the coronavirus.

In now one of the most memorable days in sports history, the National Basketball Association temporarily suspended its season after one of the Utah Jazz players tested positive for COVID-19 moments before the Jazz vs. Thunder game in March 2020.

Looking back at the astonishing reverberations the pandemic had on the world of sport, The Day Sports Stood Still chronicles the impact of the leagues, teams, and athletes as they grappled with an unprecedented moment in sport history.

The Day Sports Stood Still, Sky Documentaries, 9 pm

Dangerous Curves

For Altou, a 19 year-old model, having a ‘slim thick’ body seems the key to more likes and more work.

She’s one of thousands of women worldwide who have taken Apetamin, an appetite-stimulant promoted by social media influencers as a quick fix for the extreme hourglass figure popularised by celebrities like Kim Kardashian.

It’s widely available online. But what many don’t realise is that Apetamin is an unlicensed medicine and the misuse of this ‘miracle’ syrup is causing serious harm. When Altou took it, she was so drowsy she fell asleep at her school desk. When her mum took it, she went into a coma. Others have had car crashes, fallen down flights of stairs, and suffered liver failure.

Altou decides to investigate, discovering just how far people will go to get the Instagram look – and asking whether it’s really worth the risk.

From today on BBC Three’s iPlayer offering