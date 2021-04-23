City Tower Manchester to become Viewpoint for ITV Drama

Manchester based marketing stunt for upcoming ITV drama, Viewpoint.

A special projection for the upcoming ITV thriller drama, Viewpoint will occur this Sunday, 25th April in Manchester city centre.

Between 8:00pm and midnight, special artwork created by ITV Creative, in conjunction with Pixel Artworks, Kinetic and Essence, will be projected on to Manchester City Tower in the Piccadilly Gardens area of the city.

The tower, opened originally as Sunley House, is one of the highest office spaces in Manchester standing at 107 metres tall giving a unique position in the city and one that will afford a wonderful spectacle of the artwork across Manchester. It is one of three buildings comprising the massive Piccadilly Plaza development by Covell, Matthews & Partners, built between 1959 and 1965. In recent years it has had exterior and interior renovations.

Noel Clarke leads the all-star cast in Viewpoint, the brand new Tiger Aspect drama series for ITV, in association with Unstoppable Film and Television.

“Filming occurred at various locations around the city of Manchester in 2020, many of which were facilitated by Screen Manchester, Manchester’s Film Office. Viewpoint was the first ITV drama to start filming after the first lockdown due to Coronavirus.” – Tiger Aspect

Viewpoint is due to air on ITV from Monday 26th April at 9pm, with the remaining four episodes airing each night until its finale on Friday 30th April.