RuPaul’s Drag Race star A’Whora, recreates Elizabeth Hurley’s ‘Safety Pin Dress’ look

The moment has been recreated as Liz Hurley’s Safety Pin Dress is crowned ‘The Nation’s Most Iconic Limelight stealing red carpet moment’.

Hurley’s iconic Versace safety pin dress tops a poll conducted ahead of the return of the Oscars live red carpet this Sunday.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star and fashion queen, A’Whora, has recreated the Liz Hurley dress – which will now be auctioned for charity – in a stunning photoshoot

Wildcat Gin polled the nation as Tinseltown prepares for the return of the live red carpet at the Oscars this Sunday. Almost half of those polled* (46%) said that the looks served on the red carpet at major events are often more memorable than the ceremonies themselves.

Hurley’s iconic high fashion masterpiece at the 1994 Four Weddings & A Funeral premiere was crowned number one. The actress, who was not famous at the time, was a guest of the film’s star, her then-boyfriend, Hugh Grant. As soon as she stepped out of the car, all eyes were on ‘that dress’ and she soaked up all of the headlines the next day.

It was later revealed in an interview with Grant in 2019 that Hurley was ‘snubbed’ by other designers, and the head-turning Versace dress catapulted her to become a household name.

Hurley’s showstopper was named number 1 ahead of nine other memorable limelight-stealing moments, including JLo’s green Versace dress at the Grammy Awards in 2000, Lady Gaga’s four costumes reveal for the Camp theme at the Met Gala in 2019, Cher’s Bob Mackie showgirl look at the Oscars in 1986 and Billy Porter’s Tuxedo gown at the Oscars in 2019.

Drag Race star and fashion school graduate, A’Whora – who won the hotly contested sewing challenge on this year’s show, said: “Liz Hurley is an icon and a legend, just like me! And this dress is as iconic as her. I’ve been compared to Liz myself, so I’ve loved recreating this look with Wildcat to give her a run for her money. Who wore it best?

“My top tip to stealing the limelight is to always go for the unexpected, any idea you come up with first, scrap it! Think of another ten ideas, then another, then another! Your last idea, that’s the one, because no one will have thought of it first. That’s how you make an impression.”

The recreation of Liz Hurley’s safety pin dress, worn by A’Whora, will be going on auction next month to raise funds for Not A Phase, a charity supporting the lives of trans+ adults across the UK.

"As we're launching Wildcat's new Limelight flavour in the same week as the most glamourous red carpet of them all – the Oscars – we wanted to celebrate those with a real zest for standing out and stealing the spotlight. Each of the people in the top ten are well-known for following their own flavour and are never afraid to push boundaries and make a statement on every occasion."

The Top 10 Limelight-stealing red-carpet looks in order are:

1. Liz Hurley’s Versace safety pin dress worn at the Four Weddings and a Funeral premiere in 1994

2. Cher’s Bob Mackie showgirl dress from the 1986 Oscars

3. Jennifer Lopez in green Versace silk chiffon dress at the 42nd Grammy Awards in 2000

4. Angelina Jolie’s black velvet ‘leg’ dress at the 2012 Oscars

5. Bjork’s Swan dress at the 2001 Oscars

6. Lady Gaga’s 4-in-1 reveal look at the 2019 Met Gala

7. Jared Leto Holding his own head, also at the 2019 Met Gala

8. Billy Porter’s Tuxedo Gown worn at the 2019 Oscars

9. Rihanna’s ‘omelette’ dress at the 2015 Met Gala

10. Janelle Monae’s bejewelled hooded gown at the 2020 Oscars

"In this season of Drag Race, we all fell in love with A'Whora as she embraced who she was. So, as well as being the standout fashion queen, she truly embodies the Wildcat spirit, of truly being yourself and owning that limelight."

