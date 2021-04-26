KSI announces tour and second album

All Over The Place out 16 July via BMG / RBC Records.

As the biggest-selling UK breakthrough of 2020 with his debut LP Dissimulation and scoring six Top 10 singles including collaborations with Rick Ross, Trippie Redd and Tion Wayne, alongside latest hits with Craig David, Anne-Marie and YUNGBLUD, KSI – Olajide ‘JJ’ Olatunji today announces details of his highly anticipated second studio album and biggest live headline show to date at The SSE Arena, Wembley on 25 February 2022.

“I’m super excited for the people to hear this album. I’ve improved on everything I did with Dissimulation. The singing has improved. The writing has improved. The beats have more layers to it, I’m a lot more experimental, I’m way more comfortable on the mic etc. This album is a reflection of a lot of hard work and passion combined and i’m really proud to be releasing it.” – KSI

The brand-new album titled All Over The Place will include all three previously released singles “Really Love”, “Don’t Play” and “Patience” as well as new tracks with features from American rappers Future and 21 Savage, music artist Jay1, singer Gracey and more.

The new album will be available on CD, cassette, vinyl and all digital platforms via BMG / RBC Records on 16 July. Album bundles with exclusive merchandise including signed photos and limited-edition Gold disc CDs are also available.

Talking about the title of the album, he says that “this album is all over the place. The genres are all over the place, the topics are all over the place. And it’s correlated to how I am as a person. I’m not someone that just does one thing. I’ve done many things in my life like acting, music, boxing, YouTube etc, and I wanted to make an album that represented that”.

The latest single from the upcoming album, “Patience” ft. YUNGBLUD & Polo G, which peaked at #3 in the UK Official Charts and currently A-List on BBC Radio 1, was born out of a direct result of the pandemic, coming to terms with the challenges of comprehending life as we used to know it.

The track is an upbeat pop anthem, designed to dispel any negative energy and ensuring that we will come out of the pandemic feeling better and stronger. In a world exclusive performance, KSI & YUNGBLUD performed “Patience” on The Late Late Show with James Corden last week.

The SSE Arena 2022 gig will see tickets go on sale to the general public on Saturday 1 May at 9am at www.ticketmaster.co.uk.