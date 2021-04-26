Danbury Country Park reveals Infinity Forest artwork

New ‘one in million’ artwork revealed at Danbury Country Park

Essex County Council’s Culture, Heritage, Tourism and Green Spaces Service has today revealed that the ‘Infinity Forest’ artwork, created by INSTAR, is now open for the public to visit at Danbury Country Park.

“We are delighted with INSTAR and their ‘Infinity Forest’ artwork and we hope that many people visit Danbury Country Park and take time to enjoy and appreciate what is a unique installation.” – Sam Kennedy, Essex County Council Director of Environment and Climate Action

Following a successful application as part of the Explore Essex Arts Commission, the artwork is an immersive three-metre-tall, upright ‘kaleidoscope’ of reflective surfaces which surround a Scots Pine tree sapling to create an internal ‘Infinity Forest’. The sapling was planted last month to help it establish itself ahead of the full installation.

Created by INSTAR, a partnership featuring artists Trish Evans and Nick Humphreys, the ‘Infinity Forest’ installation at Danbury Country Park now forms part of the area’s landscape. Visitors to the park are being encouraged to view the ‘one in a million’ sapling by using the observation holes to gain a unique perspective of the Scots Pine inside.

“This artwork, which was awarded the Explore Essex Arts Commission, epitomises the values and role of the Essex Forest Initiative. Not only will it provide a lasting legacy for visitors, but it also highlights the importance of creating and maintaining green infrastructure.” – Sam Kennedy, Essex County Council Director of Environment and Climate Action

The installation explores themes of the environment and aims to connect people with the natural world through contemporary art, promote the significance and importance of trees in helping to combat climate change, as well as provide a positive legacy.

The artwork also celebrates the Essex Forest Initiative, which is ECC’s commitment to planting 375,000 trees by 2025 – and a wider partnership to plant over one million trees in the county – to help combat climate change.

“We are extremely pleased with the ‘Infinity Forest’ and we hope that it inspires visitors to want to discover more about the Essex Forest Initiative as well as the wider environment.

“Trees are vital for biodiversity, preventing flooding and providing a habitat for wildlife, which is why we hope that the ‘Infinity Forest’ encourages people to gain a greater understanding of the value of them and the environment in general.” – Arts partnership, INSTAR statement

To support the ‘Infinity Forest’ installation, INSTAR have created a series of digital packs – featuring a range of tree inspired artistic activities – which are available for local schools, community groups and visitors to download for free from the Explore Essex website.

As part of the activity packs, Explore Essex is asking people to share their art to be in with a chance to win a summer hamper worth £100 by posting their images onto social media or by emailing directly Explore Essex here.

More information about INSTAR’s ‘Infinity Forest’ and the downloadable activity packs

Pictured Top: L-R: Nick Humphreys, Trish Evans and Andrew Ward, ECC Fundraising and Project Leaders