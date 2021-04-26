Dame Joan Collins on 2021 Oscars

Dame Joan Collins appeared on Lorraine today and spoke about how different this year’s Oscars ceremony was.

Talking about the 93rd Academy Awards held in LA last night with no host and no guests, Dame Joan said:

“I thought it was incredibly different and quite rightly, not nearly as much fun as it had been. I’ve been lucky enough to go to many and I’ve been on it as well. I remember being on it when Jerry Lewis was the MC and we were all waiting in the wings to go on for a final performance and there were people like Danny Kay, Paul Newman, a great bunch of stars and Jerry got the call that said they had four minutes to fill and so he went and grabbed all of us and we all had to dance on stage manically.”

She added: “But it was very serious tonight, it didn’t look like anybody was having much fun, except the winners.”

On Sir Anthony Hopkins winning Leading Actor for his role in The Father and being the oldest-ever actor to win the award at the age of 83, Dame Joan said:

“I was longing for Tony because I’ve known him for a long time. I thought his performance was spectacular.”

She added: “And I was utterly thrilled by Emerald Fennell, I’ve known her since she was a little girl. Her parents are really good friends of mine. She was great, she made a great speech. To get Best Screenplay when you’re only 35, that’s pretty amazing.”

Lorraine airs weekdays at 9am on ITV and ITV Hub