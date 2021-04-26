Sanjeev Bhaskar and Natalie Dew head back to Sandylands

Gold books a second trip to the seaside town of Sandylands.

UKTV’s scripted comedy offering continues to grow with the re-commission of Sandylands for the nation’s favourite comedy channel Gold.

“Sandylands is a special place for me, and I’m really pleased to finally be returning to it after the long winter months of lockdown. Series one introduced us to a clutch of highly original characters played by an extraordinarily talented cast, and I know the Gold audience will be looking forward to their further adventures, as imagined by two of our most original comic minds, Alex Finch and Martin Collins.” – Pete Thornton, head of scripted UKTV

The three-part series starts filming today and sees the return of Sanjeev Bhaskar as the one-and-only Les Vegas, and Natalie Dew as Emily Verma. This series also welcomes Tracy-Ann Oberman as Donna Vegas, Emily’s estranged mother and diva extraordinaire.

Other returning cast include David Walliams and Sophie Thompson as oddball next-door neighbours Derek and Jeannie Swallows, plus Simon Bird as police officer Nathan Wild and Craig Parkinson as local nightclub owner Terry Chino. Harriet Webb also steps back into the role of Emily’s BFF, Tina Taylor.

“We are so excited to be back in Sandylands and working with the brilliant team at UKTV. We can’t wait for everyone to see what we’ve got in store for our incredible cast and are absolutely delighted to be welcoming some amazing new faces on a return trip to the beautiful British seaside.” – Writers Martin Collins and Alex Finch

Series one of Sandylands closed on Les (Bhaskar) once again taking to the high seas in a pedalo, this time accompanied by his long-suffering daughter Emily (Dew), who he was hoping would be doing most of the pedalling in a bid to escape the clutches of the vindictive and mysterious One Eyed Man (played by Hugh Bonneville).

After what feels like an eternity at sea, series two sees our heroic but also law-breaking duo marooned on a beach that could be literally anywhere but turns out to actually still be in Sandylands.

A relieved Les and Emily return home only to discover that Emily’s estranged mother Donna Vegas (Oberman), is back in town and standing, cocktail in hand, in Les’s Egyptian themed lounge. With a hefty insurance pay-out on the horizon and yet another unreliable person roped in to keep their secret, only one question remains – will Emily ever escape the clutches of her bickering parents and her seaside hometown?

“We’re thrilled to see the return of this fresh and funny comedy on Gold. It’s such a fantastic line-up and the characters are so expertly crafted by Collins and Finch. I can’t wait to see more!” – Gerald Casey, channel director for Gold

Sandylands is produced by King Bert Productions for UKTV.

Gold: Sky 110(HD)/ 810, Virgin 120/124(HD), BT and TalkTalk 310 On demand on Sky, Now TV and TalkTalk