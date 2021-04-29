BBC confirm Blankety Blank return

The confirmation follows speculation on several websites last week.

Blankety Blank set to bring blank or blanks to Saturday Nights on BBC One.

“I struggle to remember the last time I laughed as much as when I was filming Blankety Blank – so when they asked if I’d be up for doing a series, I jumped at the chance, I’m just so pleased I get to be a part of it. I stand on the shoulders of giants like Les Dawson and Sir Terry Wogan but I’m hoping to put my own stamp on the fantastically nostalgic show.” – Bradley Walsh

Blankety Blank, the iconic gameshow which sees celebrities helping contestants by filling in the missing blanks, will return to Saturday nights on BBC One for a brand-new series following the Christmas Special that aired in 2020.

Made by Thames, a Fremantle label, Blankety Blank will return for a ten-part series as each episode sees a panel of six celebrities try to fill in the missing blanks over a series of rounds and help win some brilliant prizes for contestants.

Terry Wogan launches Blankety Blank in 1979

Left: Les took over the show in 1984-90, Right: Lily Savage oversaw the show on both the BBC and ITV between 1997 and 2002.

Last year’s Christmas special celebrity panel included Jimmy Carr, Danny Jones, Emilia Fox, Anita Rani, Sue Perkins and Amir Khan and saw 6.3million viewers tuning in, making it the most-watched entertainment programme across all channels on Christmas Day.

‘With lots of laughs and fun for the whole family to enjoy, viewers can also look forward to the return of the distinctive (and incredibly catchy) theme tune, as well as the return of the iconic Blankety Blank cheque book and pen.’ Thames Television note of the series.

“Blankety Blank has it all – ridiculous questions, unpredictable celebrities, bizarre prizes and, in Bradley a very funny and much loved host. I can’t wait for everyone to watch and start filling in those blanks!” – Kate Phillips, Director of Entertainment at the BBC

A previous attempt to relaunch it with David Walliams with a one-off festive offering in 2016 was panned as appalling. The main problem, with the ITV outing, was some of the panel trying to be smarter than the question, such is modern times. The game has to be played straight, the viewers’ minds do the innuendo, it shouldn’t be spoken by third-rate celebs or written on the card.

Comic Relief’s 24 Hour Panel People in 2011 sees Paul O’Grady host Blankety Blank as himself.

In 2016 David Walliams hosted a dismal attempt at a reboot for ITV.

Blankety Blank is a Thames (part of Fremantle) Production for BBC One. Previous hosts include Paul O’Grady as Lily Savage, Les Dawson and Sir Terry Wogan, who launched the show on BBC One back in 1979.

A number of one off specials have aired between main series including for Children In Need, as part of ITV’s Gameshow Marathon in 2007 and Comic Relief’s 24 Hour Panel People.

The programme became notorious for its cheap production values and terrible prizes, mocked by all previous hosts from Wogan through to Walliams. Classic episodes can regularly be seen on Challenge TV.

“To be able to team this legendary format with the legend that is Bradley Walsh in a series, is so exciting and a match made in heaven. We can’t wait to get into studio with Bradley and a host of brilliant panellists.” – Amelia Brown, Managing Director of Thames