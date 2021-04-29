Alastair Campbell to guest host Good Morning Britain

Alastair Campbell – writer, campaigner and the former ‘spin doctor’ will be a guest presenter on GMTV , GMB alongside Susanna Reid next month.

“I am flattered to be asked and delighted that my stint will coincide with Mental Health Awareness Week as Good Morning Britain has always championed good mental health.” – Alastair Campbell

The show that has left such an impression on people, that whenever it trends on Twitter it’s called GMTV, will see the ex-right hand man to former Prime Minister Tony Blair join Good Morning Britain from Monday 10th until Wednesday 12th May 2021.

Alastair’s appearances will coincide with Mental Health Awareness Week, an area he has spoken openly and honestly about in relation to his own mental health struggles.

“I am also looking forward to getting stuck into the big political and social issues at such an important and difficult time for the country, as well as brushing up my knowledge on some of the subjects that will take me out of my comfort zone.”

And as someone who does not shy away from robust political debate, Alastair will be analysing the political scene in the wake of the May 6th elections and will continue to press on the unanswered questions on Covid and all the big issues of the day.

“In addition, there is an element of finishing unfinished business here… back in the mid 90s I was a regular presenter of the paper reviews on BBC Breakfast and during the week the former Labour Leader John Smith died, I was in discussions with the programme about becoming a presenter. John’s sad death led to me working for Tony Blair and my life and career took a very different course…

“I must admit I am slightly dreading – make that totally dreading – getting out of bed in the middle of the night to get ready to present the show. But I am really looking forward to it.”

Good Morning Britain celebrated its seventh year on air earlier this week. The programme replaced the ill-fated Daybreak that had launched in 2010 as a replacement for GMTV – the brand it seems social media still refer to the programme as.

Good Morning Britain weekdays from 6am on ITV and catch up on ITV Hub