Emmett J. Scanlan, Tahirah Sharif and Jimmy Akingbola join the cast of ITV’s The Tower

Emmett J. Scanlan, Tahirah Sharif and Jimmy Akingbola have joined the cast of ITV crime thriller The Tower starring Gemma Whelan as Detective Sergeant Sarah Collins.

The Tower is based on ‘Post Mortem’ – the first in Kate London’s Metropolitan series of novels featuring Sergeant Sarah Collins and rookie Lizzie Griffiths.

The book is being adapted by writer Patrick Harbinson for ITV.

“I am excited to bring Kate London’s compelling novel to the screen. Patrick [Harbinson] has done a brilliant adaptation which highlights the difficult moral questions that the novel asks about policing in contemporary London. This promises to be a powerful and original new police drama and I’m proud to have it on ITV.” – Polly Hill, Head of Drama, ITV

Tahirah plays rookie cop Lizzie Adama, while Emmett takes the role of uniformed police inspector Kieran Shaw and Jimmy is DC Steve Bradshaw.

Also joining the cast are Nick Holder as PC Hadley Matthews and Lola Elsokari as Farah.

The Tower starts with a scenario in which a veteran beat cop and a teenage girl fall to their deaths from a tower block in south-east London. Left alive on the roof are a five-year-old boy and rookie police officer Lizzie Griffiths.

Within hours, Lizzie has disappeared, and DS Sarah Collins is charged with leading the investigation. She not only has to track down Lizzie before she comes to serious harm, but she also must uncover the truth behind the grisly deaths.

Kate London is a former Metropolitan Police Officer who finished her career working as part of a Major Investigation Team on the Homicide and Serious Crime Command.

“I am thrilled and honoured that Patrick and the high-calibre team at Mammoth and ITV have come together to bring my characters to life on the screen.” – Kate London

The Tower is produced by Windhover Films and Mammoth Screen with filming due to begin this spring.