Channel 4 cancels The Circle after three series

Channel 4 has offered an update on the future of The Circle UK and it’s not good news for fans.

The broadcaster is not renewing the show for a fourth season due to the need to “create space for new ideas”.

“The Circle has been a huge hit for young audiences and has grown over three series on Channel 4, consistently outperforming slot averages,” it said in a statement

“We’re incredibly proud to have worked with Studio Lambert North and Motion Content Group to invest in such an innovative show and to have given it a springboard for its international format success.

“[However] In much the same way as when we originally commissioned The Circle, Channel 4 has a responsibility to continually look at how we reinvent and create space for new ideas, and so we have decided not to commission the show for a fourth season.”

The show sees a group of contestants move into the same apartment block to become a part of ‘The Circle’ – their own private social media network through which they can take part in 1-2-1 and group text chats. All the other players have to go on is a photo.

Contestants can choose to play as themselves or take on a persona and catfish their fellow players. The aim of the game is to become the most popular player (being rated high by the other players) and avoid being blocked by the influencers (the two most popular).

Original hosts Alice Levine and Maya Jama Richard Madeley made a special appearance on the second series of the show catfishing as 27-year-old model Judy

The first series was hosted by Maya Jama and Alice Levine with Emma Willis taking up hosting duties from the second series.

The third and final series was won by Natalya Platonova, who took on the persona of army man ‘Felix’. The second was won by Irishman Paddy Smyth, who played as himself, while the inaugural winner was Alex Hobern, who catfished as his real-life girlfriend ‘Kate’.

A celebrity version for Stand Up To Cancer – shorter than the 3 week civilian runs – was won by Lady Leshurr who catfished as Big Narstie.

The series has been launched in other countries including France and the US whose second season is currently streaming on Netflix.

“We’d like to thank Studio Lambert, Motion and all those involved for The Circle’s huge success over the last three series.” – Channel 4