Thomas Frake creates telly treats

MasterChef Winner Thomas Frake Creates Gourmet Versions of your Favourite Fictional Foods

Wren Kitchens recently paired up with Thomas Frake, MasterChef 2020 Champion, to share gourmet recipes of Iconic Fictional Foods from TV and Film

Thomas has created recipes inspired by the Friends’ Shepherd’s Pie Trifle, The Krabby Patty from SpongeBob SquarePants, and Bruce Bogtrotter’s Chocolate Cake from Matilda.

Following on from a popular Fictional Foods competition ran by Wren Kitchens in February, the UK kitchen retailer teamed up with Thomas Frake, to create gourmet fictional food recipes that you can make at home.

The recipes

The Friend’s “Shepherd’s Pie” Trifle

Serves 4

Ingredients

· 2 large chocolate brownies or chocolate muffins

· 25ml cold espresso coffee

· 200ml double cream

· 200ml whole milk

· 2 eggs

· 50g icing sugar

· 50g dark chocolate

· 400ml double cream

· 100g icing sugar

· 1 tbsp. vanilla paste

This dessert is of course inspired by the iconic dish made by Rachel in Friend’s, when she makes half a shepherd’s Pie and half a trifle. Unlike the Friends gang, you don’t have to worry about beef and mash in this take, but can instead enjoy the creamy flavours paired cleverly with sharp coffee and delicious brownie.

The Krabby Patty

Serves 4

Ingredients

500g skinned salmon fillets

300g raw peeled prawns

2 tbsp Dijon mustard

2 tbsp fresh dill

Salt, to taste

Pepper, to taste

1 tbsp flour

1 tbsp vegetable oil

4 tbsp mayonnaise

2 tbsp tomato ketchup

2 tbsp Sriracha chilli sauce

4 large gherkins

1 white onion

100g flour (plus extra for dusting)

Sparkling Water

1 tsp smoked paprika

Salt to taste

Pepper to taste

Vegetable Oil, for frying

2 little gem lettuce

2 lemons

4 brioche burger buns

25g salted butter

Warning: don’t share this recipe with Plankton, because he’ll steal it! Inspired by The Krusty Crab’s Special, this tantalising burger will submerge you in an ocean of wonderful flavours, from the undeniably delectable salmon and prawn to the delicious special sauce.

Bruce Bogtrotters Chocolate Cake

Serves 8 – 12

Ingredients

250g self-raising flour

250g muscovado sugar

5 eggs

250g unsalted butter

250g 75% dark chocolate

125g cocoa powder

1 tsp salt

250g dark chocolate

200g icing sugar

200g unsalted butter

100g bar / piece dark chocolate

The Bruce Bogtrotter Matilda cake scene is arguably one of the best scenes in the British Movie collection. The cake looks so delicious but there’s so much of it – will he finish, or will be he be punished by the Trunchbull? Luckily, Thomas’ rendition of the classic cake is just as delicious, but you can eat it at your own pace, and as much or as little as you like!

You can find more information about Wren Kitchen’s partnership with Thomas Frake and the Fictional Food recipes here.