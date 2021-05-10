Only Fools and Horses is Big in Belgrade…

…Boycie dons his suit and goes on his travels to investigate.

Pack your bags Marlene we’re only off to Belgrade…When Only Fools and Horses’ very own wheeler car dealer Boycie aka John Challis learns that the classic British sitcom is massive in Serbia, he puts on his Burton suit and takes a trip to Belgrade to find out why, in bonkers documentary travelogue Boycie In Belgrade, which gets its UK premiere on DVD and digital Monday 14th June.

One half of the show’s favourite ‘classy’ couple that saw Boycie married to forthright Marlene – played by Sue Holderness, who recently returned to the small screen in another London fave EastEnders, the brilliant John Challis takes a jovial journey to Belgrade to investigate the popularity of one of Britain’s best-loved sitcoms.

John takes us on a tour of the city, as he looks to uncover why Only Fools and Horses is so popular in Serbia. From a royal palace to a brandy distillery, via the obligatory car dealership, and even a turn in a Serbian TV sitcom, he gets the cushty red carpet treatment from admirers and fanatics alike.

This entertaining road trip with John, who has appeared in everything from Crossroads as a seedy photographer, a ‘heavy’ in Doctor Who and as a police Detective Sergent in Coronation Street, is a must watch for any fan of Only Fools and Horses, you’d be a plonker to miss it.

The film is produced and directed by British-Serb Lazar Vukovic, whose chance encounter with John Challis put the wheels in motion for what would become Boycie In Belgrade and with this match made in Peckham, this time next year they could be millionaires.

Released on DVD & Digital on Monday 14th June